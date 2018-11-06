OECD says Czech healthcare sector needs to adapt to aging population

In its annual report on the state of the Czech economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) says steps need to be taken for the Czech health care system to remain effective and financially sustainable in the context of an aging society.

The OECD report says that while the system is now doing well in comparison with other countries, it is challenged by an aging population which will gradually prove an increasing burden. At present seniors use up more than 45 percent of the overall funds spent on patient care and unless action is taken the number could soon reach 75 percent, the report says.

It recommends that GPs be given a bigger share in care for chronically ill patients and for significant investments to be made in developing the areas of community and home care.