OECD: Czech economic growth slowing, investment in infrastructure, education needed

The latest OECD forecast predicts the Czech economy will grow 2.6 percent this year, down from 2.9 percent in 2018. The Paris-based organisation expects Czech GDP growth of 2.5 percent next year.

The main drivers for growth include household consumption, buoyed by rising average salaries, and a positive foreign trade balance. On the downside are chronic labour shortages and weaker demand for Czech exports.

The OECD again called on the Czech government to invest more especiallly in transport infrastructure, to better link the country with important trading partners, and in education.

Although Czech tertiary educated adults are highly skilled, tertiary attainment rates in the Czech Republic rank in the lowest 20 percent of OECD countries.