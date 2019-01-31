October 8 set to become Sokol Memorial Day

The Senate has approved October 8 being made Sokol Memorial Day in honour of the Czech gymnastics and sports association. If the president signs the legislation, the date in question will become a “day of significance” rather than a state holiday.

Sokol was founded during the Czech National Revival in 1862, making it one of the country’s oldest organisations. Around 1,500 of its members were arrested by the Gestapo on October 8, 1941.

Senators also voted to have the November 17, the Day of Struggle for Democracy and Freedom, officially mark International Students’ Day in the Czech Republic, as it did in the past.