Observatories preparing for partial lunar eclipse

Observatories in the Czech Republic will remain open in the night hours on Tuesday night to enable the public to view the expected partial lunar eclipse due to start at 11.30pm.

If observation conditions are good people would also be able to glimpse the planets Jupiter and Saturn and a trace of the Milky Way. The partial eclipse should be visible from across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the US.

The next partial lunar eclipse is due to take place early next year.