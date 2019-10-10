O2 Czech Republic to remove most public phone booths by end-2019

The telecom group O2 Czech Republic plans to remove all public pay telephones by year’s end except for those it is obligated to keep in the country’s smallest municipalities.
Out of the roughly 3,900 telephone booths currently in operation, some 1,150 will remain in municipalities with up to 200 inhabitants, an O2 spokesperson said.
How I became a Czech citizen
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Karel Gott to get funeral with state honours as singer’s death is mourned at home and abroad
Karel Gott’s Mona Lisa to be put up for auction
Researcher files motion to reopen Jan Masaryk murder case based on police inspector’s secret tape