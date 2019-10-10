Broadcast Archive

O2 Czech Republic to remove most public phone booths by end-2019

Brian Kenety
10-10-2019
The telecom group O2 Czech Republic plans to remove all public pay telephones by year’s end except for those it is obligated to keep in the country’s smallest municipalities.

Out of the roughly 3,900 telephone booths currently in operation, some 1,150 will remain in municipalities with up to 200 inhabitants, an O2 spokesperson said.

 
