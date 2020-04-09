Numbers of unemployment registrations nearly double since quarantine measures were put in place

As of April, labour offices in the Czech Republic have registered 27,151 people seeking to find employment, Labour Minister Jana Maláčová tweeted on Thursday, a nearly two-fold increase compared to the first week of March before the government severely restricted movement and the operations of businesses in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Despite this, at 3 percent, the unemployment rate remains the same as it was in February.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Economist Tomáš Sedláček: A positive look at the coronavirus crisis
Fall in coronavirus reproduction number shows efficacy of strict measures
How is coronavirus affecting Prague’s real estate market?
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned