Number of weddings increasing in Czech Republic

The number of weddings in the Czech Republic is on the rise, the Czech News Agency reported. Last year, just under 48,000 couples had exchanged vows by the end of September, which exceeded annual figures from 2010 to 2014, according to data from the Czech Statistics Office. 2013 saw the lowest number of new marriages in the Czech lands since World War I.

The average age at which Czechs get married is 32 for men and 30 for women. The annual National Week of Marriage, which supports the institution, will run from Monday to Sunday.