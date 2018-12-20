Number of tick-borne encephalitis cases highest since 2006

Over 690 people in the Czech Republic were infected with tick-borne encephalitis between January and November this year, which is more or less the same as for the whole of 2017. The figure is also the highest since 2006, according to data published by the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday.

The Czech Republic, along with the Baltic States, has the highest number of tick-borne encephalitis cases in Europe. There is no cure for encephalitis, but an increasing number of Czechs get themselves vaccinated against the disease.