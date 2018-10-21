Number of teaching assistants up but more needed, say principals

The number of teaching assistants working with special needs pupils in the Czech schools system has doubled in the last three years, Czech Television reported on Sunday. However, principals say there are still not enough assistants to meet requirements.

The Ministry of Education intends to refine the conditions for appointing assistants. An amendment to a government edict on inclusion in education is now undergoing a comments procedure. Inclusive education was introduced in 2016.

Most teaching assistants receive only around CZK 14,000 a month, which makes it hard for schools to make hires, Czech Television reported.