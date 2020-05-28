Number of smokers in Czechia continues to drop

The number of smokers in the Czech Republic has been steadily decreasing over the past seven years, according to new data released on Thursday.

Less than 25 percent of respondents in an annual survey conducted by the State Health Institute said they were smokers. The drop in the number of smokers is most apparent in the 15 to 24 age group. While in 2017, 35 percent were smokers, last year it was only 23.

An anti-smoking bill, introducing a strict ban on smoking in pubs, restaurants and other facilities, was introduced in the Czech Republic in June 2017.