Number of road fatalities in Czechia above EU average

The number of road fatalities in the Czech Republic is above the EU average, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday, citing new data from the European Commission. According to the latest figures, 62 people per one million residents were killed on Czech roads in 2018, as compared to the EU average of 49 deaths per million.

The Czech Republic dropped six places in the ranking of 28 countries to 21st place, with the number of road deaths increasing by 14 percent year-on-year. Overall, there were 25,100 traffic fatalities in the EU last year and around 135, 000 people suffered serious injuries.