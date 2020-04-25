Number of registered COVID-19 cases grew on Friday, but only slightly

As of Saturday morning, there were 7,273 total registered cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Czech Republic. Some 2,389 patients have recovered. Friday saw 86 new cases registered in the country, the first increase in day-to-day registered cases this week.
Six patients died on from Friday to Saturday morning, which brings the total death toll from COVID-19 in the country up to 215.
The highest number of registered infections is in Prague, lying at 1,676 cases.
