Number of ransomware attacks rises by 40 percent since March

Since quarantine and social distancing rules were put in place in March, the number of ransomware attacks in the Czech Republic increased by 40 percent compared to the start of the year.

The highest rate of registered cyber-blackmail was in March, with the amount beginning to return to normal rates in April, according to antivirus software company Avast. It seems that ransomware attacks are a global phenomenon during this period, rising by 20 percent worldwide. Ransomware attacks also targeted two Czech hospitals.

Analysts have noted two current major trends. The first are large-scale attacks targeting end users, smaller manufacturers and service businesses. The second ternd is attacks aimed at specific targets such as large companies or institutions from the health, transport and education sectors