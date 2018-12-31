Number of public service employees on the rise

The number of public service employees is the highest in seven years, the ctk news agency reports citing data released by the Labour Ministry.
The number of people working in state administration in 2017 was close to 635,000 up by 22,000 as compared to 2014.
This is criticized by the opposition parties who accuse the government of squandering public funds and inflating state administration beyond the country’s needs.
Immigration changing Czech society
Czech Christmas traditions explained, from Ježíšek to the Golden Pig
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Moravian Christmas – how different is it from that in Bohemia?
“To see this much blood on the street can be dramatic for a lot of people”, says Canadian celebrating Christmas in Czech Republic