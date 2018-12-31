Number of public service employees on the rise

Daniela Lazarová
31-12-2018
The number of public service employees is the highest in seven years, the ctk news agency reports citing data released by the Labour Ministry.

The number of people working in state administration in 2017 was close to 635,000 up by 22,000 as compared to 2014.

This is criticized by the opposition parties who accuse the government of squandering public funds and inflating state administration beyond the country’s needs.

 
 
 
 
 
