Number of prisoners up by 10 percent in last decade

The Czech Republic has one of the highest rates of prisoners per capita in Europe, according to a comparative study conducted by the Council of Europe.

In 2015 the Czech Republic had 198 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 6 percent more than in 2005.

The number ranks the Czech Republic 11th on a list of 49 countries monitored.

The overall number of prisoners has grown by 10 percent in the last decade. The number of jailed women is up by 48 percent.