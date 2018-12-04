Number of prisoners up by 10 percent in last decade

The Czech Republic has one of the highest rates of prisoners per capita in Europe, according to a comparative study conducted by the Council of Europe.
In 2015 the Czech Republic had 198 prisoners per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 6 percent more than in 2005.
The number ranks the Czech Republic 11th on a list of 49 countries monitored.
The overall number of prisoners has grown by 10 percent in the last decade. The number of jailed women is up by 48 percent.
