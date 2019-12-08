Number of non-EU doctors working in Czech Republic keeps increasing

The number of doctors from countries outside the European Union working in the Czech Republic keeps increasing. According to the Institute for Postgraduate Medical Education (IPVZ), there were nearly 1,650 doctors from the third countries working in Czechia in 2018, compared to 200 a decade ago.

Most of the doctors come from Ukraine, Russia or Belarus. In order to work in the Czech Republic, they have to pass an aptitude test. The number of those who pass the exam has dropped in recent years, with the success rate currently ranging between 20 and 30 percent.