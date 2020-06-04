Number of newly registered Covid-19 cases continues to rise

The number of newly registered Covid-19 cases in the Czech Republic continues to rise. According to Czech Health Ministry statistics, there were 74 positive cases reported on Wednesday, which is the highest number over the past 11 days.
Overall, the number of cases in the country has reached 9,941. 324 people have died and 6,752 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, there are 124 hospitalised with Covid-19, 13 of them in serious condition.
