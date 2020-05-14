Number of newly detected COVID-19 cases remains below 100 for two weeks, over 5,000 recoveries

As of Thursday morning, there have been 8,275 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Czech Republic. On Wednesday, 48 new cases of the virus were detected, meaning the number of those newly infected every day has not exceeded 100 for two weeks already.
Meanwhile, out of the total number of cases, three-fifths are now fully recovered, 2,927 are still fighting the disease and 290 have died.
