Number of new HIV cases falling in Czech Republic

The number of newly registered HIV cases in the Czech Republic has evidently fallen slightly, Czech Television reported on Tuesday. While last year 254 new cases of HIV were recorded, the number for the first 10 months of this year was 178.

Experts say the decline can most likely be attributed to the introduction of new medicines to treat HIV some years ago.

Gay men account for two-thirds of newly discovered cases of HIV in the Czech Republic and their number has fallen year-on-year. By contrast, the number of heterosexuals found to have the disease has increased by a quarter.