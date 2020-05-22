Number of new Covid-19 cases lowest in week on Thursday

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose by 33 on Thursday, which is the lowest number over the past week, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of registered cases has reached 8,754. 306 people have died and 5,962 have recovered from the disease. Around 150 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, some 30 of them are in serious condition.
