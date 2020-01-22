Broadcast Archive

Number of new companies at three-year low

Ruth Fraňková
22-01-2020
Around 29,780 new companies were set up in the Czech Republic in 2019, according to the consultancy company Bisnode. That is the lowest figure since 2017, but also the third highest in the past decade.

Last year a record number of businesses ceased to exist, with one business shutting down per every two new companies. According to Bisnode, these are mostly companies that were not active or competitive enough.

 
 
