Number of new companies at three-year low

Around 29,780 new companies were set up in the Czech Republic in 2019, according to the consultancy company Bisnode. That is the lowest figure since 2017, but also the third highest in the past decade.
Last year a record number of businesses ceased to exist, with one business shutting down per every two new companies. According to Bisnode, these are mostly companies that were not active or competitive enough.
Jana Ciglerová: Americans say their lives are fantastic, Czechs say everything is terrible – neither is true
“There is good, better and then there is the USSR.” – New book depicts life in communist Czechoslovakia through memories of people who experienced it
CzechTourism head hints attracting tourists no longer agency’s main goal
Minister: Czech Republic won’t take in 40 child refugees from Greek camps
Screenshot: a hybrid English-friendly Prague art-house cinema where screenings are events