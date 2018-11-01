Number of long-term unemployed continues to drop

The number of long-term unemployed in the Czech Republic continues to drop, according to data released by the Czech Statistics Office on Thursday.

The number of Czechs who have been unemployed for more than a year has dropped over the past year to 29.9 percent (of the total number of unemployed). Last year, that figure stood at 37.5 percent.

In September, labour offices around the country registered 67,093 people who have been unemployed for more than twelve months. The total number of unemployed dropped to three percent in September, which is the lowest figure for that month since 1996.