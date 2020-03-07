Number of known coronavirus cases in Czech Republic stands at 19

The number of people in the Czech Republic known to be infected with the new coronavirus remained at 19 on Saturday morning, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, tweeted. Just under 600 people are being examined for Covid-19 at present, he said.

Seven newly detected cases, including a one-year-old baby, were announced on Friday, five days after the three cases in the country were reported. None of the patients to date have a severe form of the infection.

Mr. Vojtěch said at a news conference on Friday evening that the number of people in the Czech Republic known to have the virus would increase further in the coming days.