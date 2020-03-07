Number of known coronavirus cases in Czech Republic climbs to 21

The number of people in the Czech Republic infected with the new coronavirus has climbed to 21, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Saturday afternoon. The minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said earlier in the day that just under 600 people were being examined for Covid-19 at present.

The government has extended a compulsory two-week quarantine period for people returning to the Czech Republic from Italy to also include those who have permanent or temporary residence in this country. Previously the provision only applied to Czech citizens. Most cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic can be traced to Italy.

Speaking after a meeting of a crisis committee convened over the coronavirus situation, the prime minister said that police would carry out random temperature checks on drivers entering Czech territory.

The minister of health said the number of people in the Czech Republic known to have the virus would increase further in the coming days.