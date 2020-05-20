Number of infected in Darkov Mine coronavirus outbreak continues to rise

The number of patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus around the centre of the outbreak in the Silesian Darkov Mine rose to 119 as of Wednesday morning, according to the spokesman for Moravian-Silesian Hygienists Radim Mudra. Out of these 113 are employees of the mining complex and doctors expect the number of registered infections among their family members to rise further.

Large scale testing was ordered after the virus was discovered among the miners last week. The mine is already operating under strict hygienic measures, but more are to be put in place after the testing is concluded.