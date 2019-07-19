Number of HIV-positive people in the Czechia has tripled since 2008

Brian Kenety
19-07-2019
The number of HIV-positive people in the Czech Republic has tripled over the past ten years, according to data from the National Institute of Health.

In 2008, there were 1,186 people living with the virus. At the end of this May, an estimated 3,468 people in the country were HIV-positive.

While noting significant advancements in treating people with the virus, the Institute called for renewed efforts to prevent its spread.

