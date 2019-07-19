Number of HIV-positive people in the Czechia has tripled since 2008

The number of HIV-positive people in the Czech Republic has tripled over the past ten years, according to data from the National Institute of Health.
In 2008, there were 1,186 people living with the virus. At the end of this May, an estimated 3,468 people in the country were HIV-positive.
While noting significant advancements in treating people with the virus, the Institute called for renewed efforts to prevent its spread.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings