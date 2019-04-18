Number of fires in open nature keeps increasing

Czech firefighters have had to deal with nearly 1700 fires since the beginning of April, a spokeswoman for the Czech Fire Rescue Service said on Thursday. In April, they were called to assist in 98 fires a day, which is two times the average. Eight people died as a result of the fires and 71 were injured.

Fires out in the open prevail these days and are mainly caused by people’s negligence as well as the unseasonably hot and dry weather. Ahead of the Easter weekend, firefighters have warned that burning garden waste and old grass is prohibited by law.