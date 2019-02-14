Number of female prostitutes in Czech Republic estimated at 13,000

There are an estimated 13,000 female prostitutes working in the Czech Republic, according to data released on Thursday by the NGO Rozkoš bez rizika, which provides counselling for sex-workers. About half of them are single mothers, with around 13 percent of those having three or more children.
The survey also suggests that the number of Czech women for whom prostitution is their main source of income has been gradually increasing. They currently make up around 82 percent of all female sex-workers operating in the Czech Republic.
