Number of Czechs going abroad in summer up by 25 percent

The number of Czechs who travelled abroad during the summer increased by 25 percent compared to 2017, according to the data released by ERV travel insurer on Thursday.

The most popular destination of Czech travel agencies this year was Greece, followed by Turkey, which saw twice as many Czech tourists as last year. Croatia and Italy continue to be the most popular holiday destinations for Czech tourists travelling by car and bus.

Czech tourists spent on average 9.4 nights on their summer holidays last year, compared to 9.6 in 2017.