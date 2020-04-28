Number of Czechs abroad and foreigners in Czech Republic drops steeply

The number of Czechs abroad has dropped by almost fifty percent since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,from an average 550,000 to the current 292,000, the ctk news agency reports.

The statistics are based on the number of active SIM cards of domestic mobile operators abroad.

Most of the Czechs abroad are located in Slovakia, Poland and Germany and are likely to have long-term residence there.

The number of foreigners in the Czech Republic has dropped by almost 60 percent, from around 800,000 in February to 330,000 in April.

Those who remain are mainly citizens from neighboring countries who have resided in the Czech Republic for years.