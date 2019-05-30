Number of Czech smokers down since smoking ban

The anti-smoking bill, which came into effect in the Czech Republic two years ago, has had a positive effect on people’s health, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch told reporters on Thursday.
Since June 2016, when smoking in pubs, restaurants and other facilities was strictly banned, there were fewer people hospitalised with heart attacks or asthma. Experts say the effect of the ban on cancer can be assessed in about ten years’ time.
The National Public Health Institute’s data show that the number of smokers in the 15 to 19 age group dropped by 15 percent between 2017 and 2018. There has also been a drop in the number of young people aged 15 to 24 who start smoking.
