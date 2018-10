A total of 410 people died on Czech roads in the first nine months of 2018, which is 43 more than in the same period last year, the head of the country’s traffic police, Tomáš Lerch, announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Most people died in head-on collisions or in accidents caused by speeding. On the other hand, the number of alcohol-related accidents has dropped to 21, which is 13 fewer than in the previous year.