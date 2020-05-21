Broadcast Archive

Number of Covid-19 cases up on Wednesday

Ruth Fraňková
21-05-2020
The number of newly registered coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic increased again on Wednesday, with 74 new cases reported, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.

The number of registered cases has reached 8,721. 304 people have died and 5,836 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, 157 people are hospitalized with COVID 19, some 30 of them are in serious condition.

 
 
 
 
