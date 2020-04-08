Number of Covid-19 cases in Czech Republic passes 5,000

Over 5,000 cases of Covid-19 have now been detected in the Czech Republic, according to the latest official figures. The number stood at 5,017 just after midnight. The current figure for deaths is 91. Over 91,000 tests have been conducted for the new coronavirus and 172 people have recovered.

The first three cases of the infection were detected on March 1 and within weeks the government had introduced a series of strict measures to contain the pandemic, including a state of emergency that on Tuesday was extended to April 30.