Number of coronavirus deaths in Czech Republic crosses 100 mark

Tom McEnchroe
09-04-2020
As of Thursday morning, 104 people have died after contracting the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, and 243 have been cured from the total of 5,335 that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday saw a record high amount of 8,164 tests, with total testing rates exceeding 107,000 since the virus first appeared. This means that around 1 percent of the country’s total population has been tested.

 
 
