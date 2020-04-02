Number of coronavirus deaths at 40

The number of coronavirus victims in the Czech Republic rose to 40 on Tuesday morning, with over 3,600 infected, the Ministry of Health reported.

61 persons have fully recovered from the disease. Over 60,000 people have been tested for the virus.

The majority of those infected are in the 35 to 54 age bracket.

The number of infected among the elderly –ie. people over 65 –is 514. However the death rate in this group is much higher.