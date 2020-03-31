Number of coronavirus cases over 3,000

The number of coronavirus cases registered in the Czech Republic crossed 3,000 on Tuesday morning with 184 new cases registered on Monday.

The number of deaths is now at 23 and the number of those who have recovered at 25.

According to Health Ministry statistics 277 people are hospitalized with COVID 19 and roughly a fifth of them are in a serious to critical condition.

The present state reflects the ministry’s projections from last week according to which the number of infected was expected to reach the 3,000 mark by the end of the month. The first case was reported on March 1.