Number of coronavirus cases now at 94, two patients seriously ill

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has now reached 94, with 31 new cases registered on Wednesday alone, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said. Cases were recorded in Wednesday in most regions of the country.

One elderly woman with the Covid-19 disease has been placed in intensive care in Brno while a middle-aged male patient in Prague is on a life support machine.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš issued a statement on Wednesday evening reassuring the public that rumours on social media that shops were going to close were false. He also said claims that Prague was going to be locked down in connection with the Covid-19 epidemic were untrue.