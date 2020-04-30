Number of coronavirus cases expected to reach 8,500 by end of May

The Czech Republic is likely to have 8,500 COVID 19 positive cases at the end of May, according to a prediction model unveiled by the Institute for Health Information and Statistics on Thursday morning.

The model envisages an annual daily increase of around 15 persons in the course of the month.

Since March 1 the Czech Republic has registered 7, 581 confirmed coronavirus cases. 3,120 people have recovered from the disease, 227 people have died. Altogether over 242,000 people have been tested.