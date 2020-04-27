Number of coronavirus cases decreasing nationwide, Cheb region having problems

The number of registered coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 7404 on Monday morning, up by 52 on Sunday, the smallest daily increase since March 14. 4,628 persons are fighting the disease, of those 360 are hospitalized. Over 2,500 people have recovered, 221 people have died.

While the situation has been improving around the country the Cheb area on the country’s western border reports a sharp increase in the number of cases. The town Mariánské Lázně reports 51 cases, an increase of 42 in the past week.