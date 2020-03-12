Broadcast Archive

Number of coronavirus cases crosses 100, two patients in serious condition

Ian Willoughby
12-03-2020 updated
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has now reached 117, with over 1,200 people quarantined. Cases have now been recorded in all regions of the country. Prague has the highest number, with 50 cases.

Two patients are in serious condition, one is on life support.

 
 
 
 
 
 
