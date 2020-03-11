Number of coronavirus cases climbs to 81, two patients seriously ill

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has climbed to 81, with 18 new cases registered on Wednesday, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said. One woman with the Covid-19 disease has been placed in intensive care in Brno while a male patient in Prague is on a life support machine.

Mr. Vojtěch said no cases of community transmission had been registered since one involving a taxi driver detected early in the week.

On Tuesday the government banned public events attended by 100 or more people, while schools and universities have also been closed. A top official said those measures would be in place for at least a month in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.