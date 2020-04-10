Number of coronavirus cases at 5589, number of deaths at 113

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 5589 on Friday morning, up by 257 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have died is now at 113. 440 people have been hospitalized, 96 of them are in a serious condition.

Czech labs tested over 8,000 people for COVID 19 on Thursday with the overall number of tested at close to 115, 000.

The highest number of infected is in the 45 to 54 age bracket, altogether 1007, around 18 percent of the infected are seniors and only 291 are children under 14.