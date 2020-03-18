Number of coronavirus cases at 464

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 464 on Wednesday morning, with 128 cases registered in the past 24 hours.

Three patients are in “very serious to critical condition” according to the Health Ministry. Half of the positive patients were infected abroad, the others in the Czech Republic.

Over 1,300 tests have been conducted to date. Three people have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The government on Tuesday banned the re-export of medicines imported to the Czech Republic, so as to offset a possible shortage on the home market.