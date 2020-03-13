Number of coronavirus cases at 141, number of quarantined 4,800

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic has now reached 141, with over 4,800 people quarantined. Cases have now been recorded in all regions of the country. Prague has the highest number, with 50 cases.
Two patients are in serious condition, one is on life support. 2353 people have been tested for the virus to date.
The authorities are expanding the list of clinics where people can get tested.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic