Number of coronavirus cases 434, three patients in grave condition

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 434 on Tuesday evening.

Three patients are in “very serious to critical condition” according to the Health Ministry. Half of the positive patients were infected abroad, the others in the Czech Republic.

Over 6,300 tests have been conducted to date. Three people have fully recovered from COVID-19.

The government on Tuesday banned the re-export of medicines imported to the Czech Republic, so as to offset a possible shortage on the home market.