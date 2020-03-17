Number of coronavirus cases 383, three patients in grave condition

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic reached 383 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 39 cases overnight.
Three patients are in “very serious to critical condition” according to the Health Ministry. Half of the positive patients were infected abroad, the others in the Czech Republic.
Over 6,300 tests have been conducted to date. Three people have fully recovered from COVID-19.
More cases of coronavirus in Czech Republic found on Wednesday
Archaeologists unearth massive Moravian castle walls under historic Přerov square
New coronavirus measures now in place in Czech Republic
Thirty-one cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic
An overview of current coronavirus countermeasures in Czech Republic