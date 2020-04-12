Number of confirmed COVID 19 cases close to 6,000

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 5905 on Sunday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health. 132 deaths are reported.
Meanwhile, 422 people have recovered from COVID 19. Over 400 people are currently hospitalized with the infection, 96 of them are in a serious condition. Czech labs have tested over 120,000 people to date.
