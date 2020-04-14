Number of confirmed COVID 19 cases at over 6,000

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection reached 6059 on Tuesday morning, according to data released by the Czech Ministry of Health.

The number of people registered COVID 19 positive rose by 68 on Monday, the smallest daily increase since March 17, when 67 new cases were registered. 143 deaths are reported.

Meanwhile, 519 people have recovered from COVID 19. Czech labs have tested over 128,000 people to date.