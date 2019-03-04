Number of children with speech problems increasing

An increasing number of Czech children suffer from speech impediments, according to the data released by the Institute of Health Information and Statistics. Between the years 2010 and 2017 their number increased by over 26,000, reaching around 156.800 last year.

The number of school-children who require speech-therapy is increasing as well. Last year, the Ministry of Education registered over 7,200 children with speech problems, which is around three times more than ten years ago.